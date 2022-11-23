2020 Land Rover Range Rover

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9349885

9349885 Stock #: 577308

577308 VIN: SALGS2RU4LA577308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.