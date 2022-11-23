Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

49,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

P400 HSE SWB HEADS UP BLIND SPOT NAVI REAR VIEW

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

P400 HSE SWB HEADS UP BLIND SPOT NAVI REAR VIEW

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9349885
  • Stock #: 577308
  • VIN: SALGS2RU4LA577308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Heads Up Display, Blind Spot, Navigation, 360 Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, 22-Way Heated/Cooled Massage Front Seats w/Memory, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA),Meridian Sound System, Driver Condition Monitor, Front Fog Lights, Head-Up Display, Wheels: 22" 9 Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish, Black Exterior Package, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 5.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 5.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $158 total over 60 months!!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. New to the country, student, good credit or bad credit Financing is available. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. We offer extended warranties, Gap and aftermarket services on our vehicles. AUTOTOPIA CARS is a trusted family owned and operated business and we pride ourselves in offering a high standard of customer satisfaction. reputation is a high priority to us. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with technicians on site. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Email Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

