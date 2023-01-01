Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $37,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9818215

9818215 Stock #: 5089-24

5089-24 VIN: 2T3W1RFV9MW184757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.