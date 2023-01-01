Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,895

+ tax & licensing
$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE - SUNROOF|BLINDSPOT|CAMERA|PRE-COLLISION

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE - SUNROOF|BLINDSPOT|CAMERA|PRE-COLLISION

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9818215
  • Stock #: 5089-24
  • VIN: 2T3W1RFV9MW184757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Tracing Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System, Power Trunk, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 30,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday: Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

