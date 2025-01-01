$104,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE53 AMG|4MATIC+|TURBO|NO LUX TAX|NAV|3DCAM|HUD|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$104,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,283 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, 4MATIC+ AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED DRIVE MODE SELECTOR KNOBS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, AMG STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DISTRONIC, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, DOWNHILL SPEED REGULATION, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTOM BLUETOOTH, AMG ALLOYS, AMG BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, PANORAMIC ROOF, ROOF RACK, SEAT KINETICS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Favorit Motors
