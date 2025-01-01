Menu
Account
Sign In
**WINTER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, 4MATIC+ AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED DRIVE MODE SELECTOR KNOBS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, AMG STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DISTRONIC, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, DOWNHILL SPEED REGULATION, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTOM BLUETOOTH, AMG ALLOYS, AMG BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, PANORAMIC ROOF, ROOF RACK, SEAT KINETICS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

30,283 KM

Details Description

$104,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE53 AMG|4MATIC+|TURBO|NO LUX TAX|NAV|3DCAM|HUD|+

Watch This Vehicle
12169854

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE53 AMG|4MATIC+|TURBO|NO LUX TAX|NAV|3DCAM|HUD|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,283KM
VIN 4JGFB6BB1RB048979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,283 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, 4MATIC+ AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED DRIVE MODE SELECTOR KNOBS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, AMG STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DISTRONIC, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, DOWNHILL SPEED REGULATION, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTOM BLUETOOTH, AMG ALLOYS, AMG BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, PANORAMIC ROOF, ROOF RACK, SEAT KINETICS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE EQE350|SEDAN|4MATIC|NAV|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|3DCAM for sale in North York, ON
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE EQE350|SEDAN|4MATIC|NAV|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|3DCAM 623 KM $84,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S580|4MATIC|LOADED|NO LUX TAX|MASSAGE|CREAMSEATS|+ for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S580|4MATIC|LOADED|NO LUX TAX|MASSAGE|CREAMSEATS|+ 72,300 KM $99,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic S|AWD|NO LUX TAX|NAV|MERIDIAN|3DCAM|+ for sale in North York, ON
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic S|AWD|NO LUX TAX|NAV|MERIDIAN|3DCAM|+ 27,813 KM $104,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE