New and Used Audi A4 for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 115
Used 2017 Audi A4 Premium Quattro for sale in Madoc, ON

2017 Audi A4

Premium Quattro
$17,995 + tax & lic
130,000KM
Glacier White Metallic
Patterson Auto Sales

Madoc, ON

Used 2017 Audi A4 Progressiv 4dr Sdn Auto quattro for sale in London, ON

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv 4dr Sdn Auto quattro
Sale
$14,995 + tax & lic
224,315KM
Black
Bart's Used Cars

London, ON

Used 2021 Audi A4 Progressiv No Accident Digital Dash S-Line Navigation Black Optics for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Audi A4

Progressiv No Accident Digital Dash S-Line Navigation Black Optics
$35,995 + tax & lic
68,394KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2011 Audi A4 Quattro Premium for sale in London, ON

2011 Audi A4

Quattro Premium
$8,991 + tax & lic
166,000KM
Grey
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0T Technik Quattro Sedan - B&O SOUND! DRIVER'S ASSIST! HUD! S-LINE! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Technik Quattro Sedan - B&O SOUND! DRIVER'S ASSIST! HUD! S-LINE!
$19,999 + tax & lic
150,297KM
Grey
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Audi A4 Progressiv No Accident Digital Dash S-Line Navigation Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Audi A4

Progressiv No Accident Digital Dash S-Line Navigation Sunroof
$39,995 + tax & lic
32,449KM
Black
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0L As Is! for sale in Whitby, ON

2014 Audi A4

2.0L As Is!
$9,588 + tax & lic
119,517KM
White
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2008 Audi A4 Cabrio 3.2L quattro for sale in Waterloo, ON

2008 Audi A4

Cabrio 3.2L quattro
$10,995 + tax & lic
141,051KM
Silver
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2018 Audi A4 PROGRESSIV | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION for sale in Brantford, ON

2018 Audi A4

PROGRESSIV | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
$24,888 + tax & lic
112,193KM
White
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2022 Audi A4 No Accident Sunroof Lane Keep Carplay Blindspot for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Audi A4

No Accident Sunroof Lane Keep Carplay Blindspot
$36,995 + tax & lic
10,206KM
White
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Audi A4 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Audi A4

Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control
$30,990 + tax & lic
84,582KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Audi A4 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Audi A4

Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
$24,990 + tax & lic
82,489KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Audi A4 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around-view Monitor, Tri-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Audi A4

Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around-view Monitor, Tri-Zone A/C
$22,590 + tax & lic
83,816KM
Blue
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro Tiptronic * Sunroof * Leather * Michelin Tires * Dual Exhaust * Keyless Entry * Audio Infotainment System * Power Windows/Side View Mirro for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Tiptronic * Sunroof * Leather * Michelin Tires * Dual Exhaust * Keyless Entry * Audio Infotainment System * Power Windows/Side View Mirro
$11,995 + tax & lic
147,706KM
White
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Audi A4 Technik AWD w/ Around-View Monitor, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A4

Technik AWD w/ Around-View Monitor, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav
$29,990 + tax & lic
36,268KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Audi A4 Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot Park Aid for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Audi A4

Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot Park Aid
$29,995 + tax & lic
33,136KM
Black
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T KOMFORT PLUS S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2016 Audi A4

2.0T KOMFORT PLUS S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,495 + tax & lic
148,820KM
Black
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2015 Audi A4 Progressive Plus AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Audi A4

Progressive Plus AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, Dual-Zone A/C
$17,990 + tax & lic
109,235KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Audi A4 Progressiv AWD w/ Dual-Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Audi A4

Progressiv AWD w/ Dual-Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Nav
$17,590 + tax & lic
132,558KM
Blue
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T 4dr Sdn quattro Manual for sale in London, ON

2005 Audi A4

1.8T 4dr Sdn quattro Manual
Sale
$6,995 + tax & lic
151,814KM
White
Bart's Used Cars

London, ON

Used 2017 Audi A4 Progressiv Carplay Navigation Sunroof Push Button Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv Carplay Navigation Sunroof Push Button Start
$19,995 + tax & lic
127,882KM
Red
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Audi A4 Sedan No Accident Sunroof Carplay Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A4

Sedan No Accident Sunroof Carplay Heated Seats
$27,995 + tax & lic
46,126KM
Silver
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Audi A4 45 Komfort VORSPRUNG EDITION!! LIKE NEW!! LEATHE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Audi A4

45 Komfort VORSPRUNG EDITION!! LIKE NEW!! LEATHE
$42,450 + tax & lic
7,378KM
Florett Silver Metallic
Import Car Centre Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2015 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Technik plus quattro for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Technik plus quattro
Sale
$13,871 + tax & lic
184,987KM
Gray
DriveTown Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Used 2013 Audi A4 NAVI|ACCIDENT-FREE|QUATTRO|SUNROOF| for sale in Oakville, ON

2013 Audi A4

NAVI|ACCIDENT-FREE|QUATTRO|SUNROOF|
Sale
$5,995 + tax & lic
271,309KM
White
S.S. Auto Group

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 Audi A4 ALLROAD QUATTRO LEATHER P/SUNROOF A/CARPLAY CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2017 Audi A4

ALLROAD QUATTRO LEATHER P/SUNROOF A/CARPLAY CAMERA
$21,990 + tax & lic
121,418KM
Grey
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A4 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Camera, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Audi A4

Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Camera, Bluetooth
$30,990 + tax & lic
42,984KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Audi A4 Sedan Komfort AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Audi A4

Sedan Komfort AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more!
$33,988 + tax & lic
53,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Audi A4 Progressiv|QUATTRO|S-LINE|S-TRONIC|NAV|BACKUPCAM|+ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi A4

Progressiv|QUATTRO|S-LINE|S-TRONIC|NAV|BACKUPCAM|+
$26,999 + tax & lic
103,454KM
Grey
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Audi A4 Technik for sale in Oakville, ON

2017 Audi A4

Technik
$21,990 + tax & lic
129,000KM
White
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Technik quattro S-Line for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2017 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Technik quattro S-Line
Sale
$16,990 + tax & lic
172,438KM
Black
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2020 Audi A4 Progressiv S-Line Navigation Sunroof Carplay Blindspot for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Audi A4

Progressiv S-Line Navigation Sunroof Carplay Blindspot
$34,995 + tax & lic
18,398KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Audi A4 Sedan TECHNIK for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Audi A4

Sedan TECHNIK
$32,999 + tax & lic
80,668KM
Green
Car Club Outlet

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A4

Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$21,990 + tax & lic
87,655KM
Silver
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Audi A4 Sedan Progressiv No Accident S-Line Digital Dash Navigation Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A4

Sedan Progressiv No Accident S-Line Digital Dash Navigation Sunroof
$29,995 + tax & lic
61,604KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Audi A4 PROGRESSIV - NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF for sale in North York, ON

2020 Audi A4

PROGRESSIV - NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF
Sale
$33,888 + tax & lic
111,000KM
Black
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Used 2015 Audi A4 Komfort Sunroof Heated Seats Power Windows for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Audi A4

Komfort Sunroof Heated Seats Power Windows
$11,995 + tax & lic
138,957KM
White
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2004 Audi A4 2004 2dr Cabriolet 1.8T CVT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2004 Audi A4

2004 2dr Cabriolet 1.8T CVT
$14,995 + tax & lic
75,000KM
Gray
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2004 Audi A4 2004 2dr Cabriolet 1.8T CVT for sale in Ancaster, ON

2004 Audi A4

2004 2dr Cabriolet 1.8T CVT
$14,995 + tax & lic
75,000KM
Gray
Village Auto of Ancaster

Ancaster, ON

Used 2011 Audi A4 PREMIUM PLUS AWD| SUNROOF | REAR CAM | CERTIFIED! for sale in Ottawa, ON

2011 Audi A4

PREMIUM PLUS AWD| SUNROOF | REAR CAM | CERTIFIED!
$9,952 + tax & lic
152,486KM
Grey
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2016 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Komfort plus quattro for sale in North York, ON

2016 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Komfort plus quattro
$7,499 + tax & lic
246,483KM
Silver
Epic Auto Trader

North York, ON

Used 2021 Audi A4 Progressiv S-Line Sunroof Navigation Digital Dash for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Audi A4

Progressiv S-Line Sunroof Navigation Digital Dash
$35,995 + tax & lic
43,498KM
Blue
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Audi A4 Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot Park Aid for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Audi A4

Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot Park Aid
$30,995 + tax & lic
45,685KM
White
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro
$11,999 + tax & lic
158,098KM
Black
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2006 Audi A4 2006 4dr Sdn 2.0T quattro Manual | As-Is | for sale in Concord, ON

2006 Audi A4

2006 4dr Sdn 2.0T quattro Manual | As-Is |
$1,997 + tax & lic
288,647KM
Brilliant Black
Seven View Chrysler

Concord, ON

Used 2016 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Quattro for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Quattro
Sale
$18,871 + tax & lic
123,861KM
Grey
DriveTown Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Audi A4 Progressiv for sale in Stittsville, ON

2018 Audi A4

Progressiv
$22,888 + tax & lic
127,302KM
White
Westend Automotive

Stittsville, ON

Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2011 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Plus
Sale
$11,990 + tax & lic
144,277KM
Black
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2020 Audi A4 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Around View Monitor for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Audi A4

Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Around View Monitor
$33,990 + tax & lic
58,421KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON