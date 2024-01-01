ad: buy_header
New and Used Audi A4 for Sale in Ontario
Showing 1-50 of 115
2017 Audi A4
Premium Quattro
$17,995 + tax & lic
130,000KM
Glacier White Metallic
Patterson Auto Sales
Madoc, ON
2017 Audi A4
Progressiv 4dr Sdn Auto quattro
Sale
$14,995 + tax & lic
224,315KM
Black
Bart's Used Cars
London, ON
2021 Audi A4
Progressiv No Accident Digital Dash S-Line Navigation Black Optics
$35,995 + tax & lic
68,394KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2011 Audi A4
Quattro Premium
$8,991 + tax & lic
166,000KM
Grey
Downtown Motor Products
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A4
2.0T Technik Quattro Sedan - B&O SOUND! DRIVER'S ASSIST! HUD! S-LINE!
$19,999 + tax & lic
150,297KM
Grey
Fitzgerald Motors
Kitchener, ON
2020 Audi A4
Progressiv No Accident Digital Dash S-Line Navigation Sunroof
$39,995 + tax & lic
32,449KM
Black
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2008 Audi A4
Cabrio 3.2L quattro
$10,995 + tax & lic
141,051KM
Silver
Frank Gies Auto Sales
Waterloo, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A4
PROGRESSIV | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
$24,888 + tax & lic
112,193KM
White
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Audi A4
No Accident Sunroof Lane Keep Carplay Blindspot
$36,995 + tax & lic
10,206KM
White
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi A4
Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around View Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control
$30,990 + tax & lic
84,582KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2017 Audi A4
Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
$24,990 + tax & lic
82,489KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2017 Audi A4
Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Around-view Monitor, Tri-Zone A/C
$22,590 + tax & lic
83,816KM
Blue
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2013 Audi A4
2.0T Quattro Tiptronic * Sunroof * Leather * Michelin Tires * Dual Exhaust * Keyless Entry * Audio Infotainment System * Power Windows/Side View Mirro
$11,995 + tax & lic
147,706KM
White
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2018 Audi A4
Technik AWD w/ Around-View Monitor, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav
$29,990 + tax & lic
36,268KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2020 Audi A4
Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot Park Aid
$29,995 + tax & lic
33,136KM
Black
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2016 Audi A4
2.0T KOMFORT PLUS S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,495 + tax & lic
148,820KM
Black
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Audi A4
Progressive Plus AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, Dual-Zone A/C
$17,990 + tax & lic
109,235KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2015 Audi A4
Progressiv AWD w/ Dual-Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Nav
$17,590 + tax & lic
132,558KM
Blue
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2005 Audi A4
1.8T 4dr Sdn quattro Manual
Sale
$6,995 + tax & lic
151,814KM
White
Bart's Used Cars
London, ON
2017 Audi A4
Progressiv Carplay Navigation Sunroof Push Button Start
$19,995 + tax & lic
127,882KM
Red
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi A4
Sedan No Accident Sunroof Carplay Heated Seats
$27,995 + tax & lic
46,126KM
Silver
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2023 Audi A4
45 Komfort VORSPRUNG EDITION!! LIKE NEW!! LEATHE
$42,450 + tax & lic
7,378KM
Florett Silver Metallic
Import Car Centre Sales
Ottawa, ON
2015 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Technik plus quattro
Sale
$13,871 + tax & lic
184,987KM
Gray
DriveTown Ottawa
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Audi A4
NAVI|ACCIDENT-FREE|QUATTRO|SUNROOF|
Sale
$5,995 + tax & lic
271,309KM
White
S.S. Auto Group
Oakville, ON
2017 Audi A4
ALLROAD QUATTRO LEATHER P/SUNROOF A/CARPLAY CAMERA
$21,990 + tax & lic
121,418KM
Grey
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A4
Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Camera, Bluetooth
$30,990 + tax & lic
42,984KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2021 Audi A4
Sedan Komfort AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more!
$33,988 + tax & lic
53,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A4
Progressiv|QUATTRO|S-LINE|S-TRONIC|NAV|BACKUPCAM|+
$26,999 + tax & lic
103,454KM
Grey
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2017 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Technik quattro S-Line
Sale
$16,990 + tax & lic
172,438KM
Black
1st Auto Group
Etobicoke, ON
2020 Audi A4
Progressiv S-Line Navigation Sunroof Carplay Blindspot
$34,995 + tax & lic
18,398KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi A4
Sedan TECHNIK
$32,999 + tax & lic
80,668KM
Green
Car Club Outlet
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A4
Sedan TECHNIK
$32,999 + tax & lic
80,668KM
Green
The Car Club
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A4
Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth
$21,990 + tax & lic
87,655KM
Silver
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Audi A4
Sedan Progressiv No Accident S-Line Digital Dash Navigation Sunroof
$29,995 + tax & lic
61,604KM
Grey
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2020 Audi A4
PROGRESSIV - NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|SUNROOF
Sale
$33,888 + tax & lic
111,000KM
Black
Monaco Motorcars Inc
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Audi A4
Komfort Sunroof Heated Seats Power Windows
$11,995 + tax & lic
138,957KM
White
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2004 Audi A4
2004 2dr Cabriolet 1.8T CVT
$14,995 + tax & lic
75,000KM
Gray
Vendora Credit Inc
Kitchener, ON
2004 Audi A4
2004 2dr Cabriolet 1.8T CVT
$14,995 + tax & lic
75,000KM
Gray
Village Auto of Ancaster
Ancaster, ON
2011 Audi A4
PREMIUM PLUS AWD| SUNROOF | REAR CAM | CERTIFIED!
$9,952 + tax & lic
152,486KM
Grey
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2016 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Komfort plus quattro
$7,499 + tax & lic
246,483KM
Silver
Epic Auto Trader
North York, ON
2021 Audi A4
Progressiv S-Line Sunroof Navigation Digital Dash
$35,995 + tax & lic
43,498KM
Blue
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2020 Audi A4
Carplay Sunroof Blind Spot Park Aid
$30,995 + tax & lic
45,685KM
White
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2014 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro
$11,999 + tax & lic
158,098KM
Black
AutoBerry Canada
Woodbridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2006 Audi A4
2006 4dr Sdn 2.0T quattro Manual | As-Is |
$1,997 + tax & lic
288,647KM
Brilliant Black
Seven View Chrysler
Concord, ON
2016 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Quattro
Sale
$18,871 + tax & lic
123,861KM
Grey
DriveTown Ottawa
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 Audi A4
2.0T Premium Plus
Sale
$11,990 + tax & lic
144,277KM
Black
Rideflex Auto Inc.
Woodbridge, ON
2020 Audi A4
Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Around View Monitor
$33,990 + tax & lic
58,421KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON