New and Used Tesla for Sale in Ontario
Showing 1-50 of 57
2021 Tesla Model Y
Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$46,888 + tax & lic
78,900KM
Black
2020 Tesla Model Y
Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$41,888 + tax & lic
119,700KM
Black
2023 Tesla Model Y
SR+ I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$45,900 + tax & lic
21,500KM
White
2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Nav
$47,590 + tax & lic
38,000KM
Grey
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
$45,590 + tax & lic
74,203KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE / NAV / AWD / REVERSE CAM
$45,995 + tax & lic
90,342KM
Blue
2021 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS
$45,995 + tax & lic
44,689KM
Blue
2023 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav
$57,490 + tax & lic
20,611KM
Red
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
$54,982 + tax & lic
57,979KM
Grey
AutoAgents
Ottawa, ON
2020 Tesla Model Y
Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$43,880 + tax & lic
91,000KM
Blue
2023 Tesla Model Y
STANDARD LFP BATTERY I MANY IN STOCK
$45,390 + tax & lic
30,391KM
Black
2023 Tesla Model Y
STANDARD LFP BATTERY I MANY IN STOCK
$45,900 + tax & lic
25,414KM
Grey
2023 Tesla Model Y
STANDARD LFP BATT I OVER 90 TESLAS
$45,900 + tax & lic
20,158KM
White
2023 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$52,690 + tax & lic
40,886KM
White
2020 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE I TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$42,880 + tax & lic
65,000KM
White
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof
$54,995 + tax & lic
26,365KM
Gray
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS
$46,995 + tax & lic
78,356KM
White
2020 Tesla Model Y
Performance No accidents, low finance rate
$47,900 + tax & lic
78,000KM
White
AutoAgents
Ottawa, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$45,780 + tax & lic
52,788KM
Grey
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE I TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$52,990 + tax & lic
44,886KM
White
2020 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$43,880 + tax & lic
52,388KM
Black
2023 Tesla Model Y
Base | AutoPilot | 2 Sets of Wheels
$47,479 + tax & lic
17,134KM
White
Rev Motors
Ottawa, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
Performance AWD| PANO ROOF|
$55,988 + tax & lic
50,203KM
Solid Black
Car Nation Canada
Burlington, ON
2020 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav
$44,990 + tax & lic
60,224KM
Red
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2020 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$39,880 + tax & lic
88,360KM
Blue
2021 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$41,790 + tax & lic
111,288KM
Grey
2020 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav
$46,990 + tax & lic
67,804KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$45,780 + tax & lic
54,585KM
Grey
2023 Tesla Model Y
Performance | Enhanced Autopilot | Dual Motor AWD
$59,695 + tax & lic
38,370KM
Red Multi-Coat
Peel Chrysler Fiat
Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
$57,989 + tax & lic
40,002KM
Dark Grey
Cambridge Toyota
Cambridge, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I WHITE INTERIOR I 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$42,880 + tax & lic
103,600KM
Grey
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Rang***SOLD***FULLSELFDRIVING|NOACIDNT|PREMSOUNDSYST
$54,990 + tax & lic
36,573KM
White
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
Oakville, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
$41,795 + tax & lic
112,629KM
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
North York, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Long Range Autopilot Glass Roof
$48,995 + tax & lic
63,910KM
Black
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD|DUALMOTOR|BIODEFENSE|AUTOSTEER|NAV|
$46,897 + tax & lic
81,840KM
Solid Black
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$44,490 + tax & lic
99,860KM
Black
2022 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$47,880 + tax & lic
60,988KM
Blue
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof
$50,995 + tax & lic
56,081KM
Black
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$44,490 + tax & lic
97,266KM
Black
2023 Tesla Model Y
SR+ LFP BATTERY I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK
$45,900 + tax & lic
20,188KM
Grey
2021 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$41,790 + tax & lic
110,986KM
White
2022 Tesla Model Y
LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$46,880 + tax & lic
64,953KM
White
2023 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats
$54,390 + tax & lic
44,867KM
Grey
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2020 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD - OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$37,880 + tax & lic
121,236KM
Blue
2023 Tesla Model Y
Performance Dual Motor Auto Pilot Navigation Glass Roof
$59,995 + tax & lic
18,056KM
White
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK
$52,690 + tax & lic
38,493KM
Blue
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE AWD *REBUILD TITLE*
$51,950 + tax & lic
4,500KM
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
North York, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
$49,888 + tax & lic
62,826KM
Solid Black
B Town Auto Sales
Mississauga, ON