New and Used Tesla for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 57
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$46,888 + tax & lic
78,900KM
Black
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$41,888 + tax & lic
119,700KM
Black
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y SR+ I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

SR+ I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$45,900 + tax & lic
21,500KM
White
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Nav
$47,590 + tax & lic
38,000KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
$45,590 + tax & lic
74,203KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE / NAV / AWD / REVERSE CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE / NAV / AWD / REVERSE CAM
$45,995 + tax & lic
90,342KM
Blue
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS
$45,995 + tax & lic
44,689KM
Blue
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance TI for sale in Watford, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance TI
$48,995 + tax & lic
90,500KM
White
Watford Ford

Watford, ON

Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav
$57,490 + tax & lic
20,611KM
Red
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance Easy Financing, Fast Approvals for sale in Ottawa, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
$54,982 + tax & lic
57,979KM
Grey
AutoAgents

Ottawa, ON

Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

Performance I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$43,880 + tax & lic
91,000KM
Blue
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y STANDARD LFP BATTERY I MANY IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

STANDARD LFP BATTERY I MANY IN STOCK
$45,390 + tax & lic
30,391KM
Black
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y STANDARD LFP BATTERY I MANY IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

STANDARD LFP BATTERY I MANY IN STOCK
$45,900 + tax & lic
25,414KM
Grey
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y STANDARD LFP BATT I OVER 90 TESLAS for sale in Concord, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

STANDARD LFP BATT I OVER 90 TESLAS
$45,900 + tax & lic
20,158KM
White
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$52,690 + tax & lic
40,886KM
White
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE I TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE I TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$42,880 + tax & lic
65,000KM
White
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof
$54,995 + tax & lic
26,365KM
Gray
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE
$42,895 + tax & lic
106,350KM
Black
Motorspot

Scarborough, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS
$46,995 + tax & lic
78,356KM
White
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance No accidents, low finance rate for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

Performance No accidents, low finance rate
$47,900 + tax & lic
78,000KM
White
AutoAgents

Ottawa, ON

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$45,780 + tax & lic
52,788KM
Grey
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE I TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE I TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$52,990 + tax & lic
44,886KM
White
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$43,880 + tax & lic
52,388KM
Black
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Base | AutoPilot | 2 Sets of Wheels for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

Base | AutoPilot | 2 Sets of Wheels
$47,479 + tax & lic
17,134KM
White
Rev Motors

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD| PANO ROOF| for sale in Burlington, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance AWD| PANO ROOF|
$55,988 + tax & lic
50,203KM
Solid Black
Car Nation Canada

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav
$44,990 + tax & lic
60,224KM
Red
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$39,880 + tax & lic
88,360KM
Blue
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$41,790 + tax & lic
111,288KM
Grey
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Glass Roof, Nav
$46,990 + tax & lic
67,804KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$45,780 + tax & lic
54,585KM
Grey
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Performance | Enhanced Autopilot | Dual Motor AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

Performance | Enhanced Autopilot | Dual Motor AWD
$59,695 + tax & lic
38,370KM
Red Multi-Coat
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE
$57,989 + tax & lic
40,002KM
Dark Grey
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I WHITE INTERIOR I 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I WHITE INTERIOR I 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$42,880 + tax & lic
103,600KM
Grey
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Rang***SOLD***FULLSELFDRIVING|NOACIDNT|PREMSOUNDSYST for sale in Oakville, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Rang***SOLD***FULLSELFDRIVING|NOACIDNT|PREMSOUNDSYST
$54,990 + tax & lic
36,573KM
White
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Oakville, ON

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in North York, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE
$41,795 + tax & lic
112,629KM
"
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Long Range Autopilot Glass Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Long Range Autopilot Glass Roof
$48,995 + tax & lic
63,910KM
Black
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD|DUALMOTOR|BIODEFENSE|AUTOSTEER|NAV| for sale in North York, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD|DUALMOTOR|BIODEFENSE|AUTOSTEER|NAV|
$46,897 + tax & lic
81,840KM
Solid Black
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$44,490 + tax & lic
99,860KM
Black
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$47,880 + tax & lic
60,988KM
Blue
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof
$50,995 + tax & lic
56,081KM
Black
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$44,490 + tax & lic
97,266KM
Black
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y SR+ LFP BATTERY I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

SR+ LFP BATTERY I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK
$45,900 + tax & lic
20,188KM
Grey
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2021 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$41,790 + tax & lic
110,986KM
White
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA for sale in Concord, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

LR AWD I OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK AT TESLASUPERSTORE.CA
$46,880 + tax & lic
64,953KM
White
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats
$54,390 + tax & lic
44,867KM
Grey
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD - OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD - OVER 90 TESLAS IN STOCK
$37,880 + tax & lic
121,236KM
Blue
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Performance Dual Motor Auto Pilot Navigation Glass Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

Performance Dual Motor Auto Pilot Navigation Glass Roof
$59,995 + tax & lic
18,056KM
White
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK for sale in Concord, ON

2023 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AWD I OVER 80 TESLAS IN STOCK
$52,690 + tax & lic
38,493KM
Blue
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE AWD *REBUILD TITLE* for sale in North York, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE AWD *REBUILD TITLE*
$51,950 + tax & lic
4,500KM
"
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE
$49,888 + tax & lic
62,826KM
Solid Black
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON