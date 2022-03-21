Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

142,000 KM

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

4 MATIC NAV

4 MATIC NAV

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8914471
  • VIN: wddgf8bb9ar103916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Silver on Black Navigation, 4_Matic AWD, alloy wheels, heated seats, sunroof, Power memory driver's seat, Bluetooth. fully serviced with us over the years. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

905-575-0490
