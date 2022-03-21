$13,795+ tax & licensing
$13,795
+ taxes & licensing
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
905-847-0838
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4 MATIC NAV
Location
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8914471
- VIN: wddgf8bb9ar103916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Silver on Black Navigation, 4_Matic AWD, alloy wheels, heated seats, sunroof, Power memory driver's seat, Bluetooth. fully serviced with us over the years.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
