2011 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 8 5 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9591361

9591361 VIN: 5FNRL5H46BB504527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 180,850 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.