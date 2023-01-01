Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Odyssey

180,850 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN EX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN EX

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1675790197
  2. 1675790197
  3. 1675790196
  4. 1675790195
  5. 1675790197
  6. 1675790196
  7. 1675790196
  8. 1675790196
  9. 1675790196
  10. 1675790195
  11. 1675790197
  12. 1675790194
  13. 1675790191
  14. 1675790197
  15. 1675790197
  16. 1675790190
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

180,850KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591361
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H46BB504527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,850 KM

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

2011 Honda Odyssey 4...
 180,850 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic 4dr...
 125,300 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Ridgeline...
 166,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory