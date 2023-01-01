2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 2 2 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9559672

9559672 Stock #: 6231

6231 VIN: KMHD25LE3DU149710

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,228 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 6 SPEED MANUAL/HATCHBACK/AC/CD Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Winter Tires Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.