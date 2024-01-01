$5,910+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa
Note SV
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$5,910
+ taxes & licensing
147,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXEL367780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P6842XZ
- Mileage 147,021 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Email Oak-Land Ford
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
