2015 Kia Soul
EV EV LOCALLY OWNED, HEATED STEERING!
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
93,105KM
Used
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived and finished in Clear White on a Grey cloth interior with Blue Stitching, this spacious and unique Kia Soul EV is 100% ELECTRIC and makes it a smart choice for the local commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with:
EXTERIOR:
- AC charge port (120V, 208V-240V)
- DC Fast Charge port (480V) (CHAdeMO)
- Heated, Power Adjustable and Folding Outside Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicators
- LED Accent and Tail Lights
- 16-inch White Alloy Wheels
INTERIOR:
- Heat Pump HVAC System
- Rear Camera Display
- Push Button Start with Smart Key
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls
- Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Heated (2 Levels) Front Seats
SAFETY AND CONVENIENCE:
- Cruise Control
- FlexSteer Driver Selectable Steering Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Traction Control System (TCS)
- Brake Assist System (BAS)
- Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
- Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
This Kia Soul EV gives you a single charge range of about 150 km with its 27 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors.
This vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
Extended warranty options available upon request.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
