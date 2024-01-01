Menu
This 2022 Kia Soul EV is for sale today.

This 2022 Kia Soul EV is changing the game when it comes to EVs. Stylish, versatile, fun to drive, and even more fun to look at, this Soul EV demands attention. Fast charging capabilities and an impressive range virtually eliminate range anxiety while the style and capability ease your mind on how gimmicky other EVs can be. This low mileage SUV has just 22,656 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2022 Kia Soul

22,656 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Soul

EV EV - Low Mileage

2022 Kia Soul

EV EV - Low Mileage

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,656KM
Used
VIN KNDJ23A25N7023904

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D9542
  • Mileage 22,656 KM

Low Mileage!

This 2022 Kia Soul EV is for sale today.

This 2022 Kia Soul EV is changing the game when it comes to EVs. Stylish, versatile, fun to drive, and even more fun to look at, this Soul EV demands attention. Fast charging capabilities and an impressive range virtually eliminate range anxiety while the style and capability ease your mind on how gimmicky other EVs can be. This low mileage SUV has just 22,656 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

