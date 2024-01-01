$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Kia Soul
EV EV - Low Mileage
2022 Kia Soul
EV EV - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,656KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ23A25N7023904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9542
- Mileage 22,656 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2022 Kia Soul EV is for sale today.
This 2022 Kia Soul EV is changing the game when it comes to EVs. Stylish, versatile, fun to drive, and even more fun to look at, this Soul EV demands attention. Fast charging capabilities and an impressive range virtually eliminate range anxiety while the style and capability ease your mind on how gimmicky other EVs can be. This low mileage SUV has just 22,656 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2022 Kia Soul EV is for sale today.
This 2022 Kia Soul EV is changing the game when it comes to EVs. Stylish, versatile, fun to drive, and even more fun to look at, this Soul EV demands attention. Fast charging capabilities and an impressive range virtually eliminate range anxiety while the style and capability ease your mind on how gimmicky other EVs can be. This low mileage SUV has just 22,656 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 78,180 KM $72,998 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan IQ DRIVE 84,031 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 94,000 KM $27,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2022 Kia Soul