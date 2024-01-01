Menu
<h1>2016 SMART FORTWO</h1><p>*** JUST IN *** AUTOMATIC *** AIR CONDITIONING *** ALUMINUM WHEELS *** AM/FM RADIO *** HEATED SEATS *** FUEL MISER *** ONLY $9987 *** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 905-590-3343 ***</p><p>Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!</p><p>*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***</p>

2016 Smart fortwo

93,750 KM

$9,987

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

93,750KM
VIN WMEFJ5DA0GK154215

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20550
  • Mileage 93,750 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

