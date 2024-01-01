Menu
2022 KIA SELTOS LX
*** JUST IN *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** HEATED SEATS *** ALUMINUM WHEELS *** FOG LIGHTS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** ONLY 56600KM *** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

2022 Kia Seltos

56,500 KM

$20,987

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos

LX-ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2022 Kia Seltos

LX-ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

56,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA2N7326651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

2022 Kia Seltos