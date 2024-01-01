Menu
Account
Sign In
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

43,181 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w-1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w-1LT

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 11090132
  2. 11090132
  3. 11090132
  4. 11090132
  5. 11090132
  6. 11090132
  7. 11090132
  8. 11090132
  9. 11090132
  10. 11090132
  11. 11090132
  12. 11090132
  13. 11090132
  14. 11090132
  15. 11090132
  16. 11090132
  17. 11090132
  18. 11090132
  19. 11090132
  20. 11090132
  21. 11090132
  22. 11090132
  23. 11090132
  24. 11090132
  25. 11090132
  26. 11090132
  27. 11090132
  28. 11090132
  29. 11090132
  30. 11090132
  31. 11090132
  32. 11090132
  33. 11090132
  34. 11090132
  35. 11090132
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,181KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXSEVXJ6336254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RL203126A
  • Mileage 43,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD Ext Cab 128.3 for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD Ext Cab 128.3 109,583 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 76,481 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr RS for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr RS 31,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox