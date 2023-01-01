$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier,REMOTE START,360 CAM,PWR T/GATE
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful fuel efficient AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Remote start
Panoramic roof
360 Degree camera system
Back up sensors
Forward collision system
Lane change alert
Adaptive cruise control
Powe tailgate
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated front & rear seats
Ventilated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power seats
Dual climate control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
