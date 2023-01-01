Menu
<p>Beautiful fuel efficient AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.</p><p> </p><p>High Value Features:</p><p> </p><p>AWD</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Panoramic roof</p><p>360 Degree camera system</p><p>Back up sensors</p><p>Forward collision system</p><p>Lane change alert</p><p>Adaptive cruise control</p><p>Powe tailgate</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated front & rear seats</p><p>Ventilated seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Power seats</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Auto & Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p> </p><p>Financing and extended warranties available.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

103,131 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier,REMOTE START,360 CAM,PWR T/GATE

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr Premier,REMOTE START,360 CAM,PWR T/GATE

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,131KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV4M6153997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Remote start

Panoramic roof

360 Degree camera system

Back up sensors

Forward collision system

Lane change alert

Adaptive cruise control

Powe tailgate

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated front & rear seats

Ventilated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power seats

Dual climate control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2021 Chevrolet Equinox