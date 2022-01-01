Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

141,916 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LOADED!

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LOADED!

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,916KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8082883
  Stock #: 22003
  VIN: 1G1ZD5EUXBF337420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this clean, fully-loaded 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT Platinum Edition!! This one has all the features you could ever need including: automatic transmission, remote start, power sunroof, heated leather seats, power driver seat with lumbar adjuster, chrome wheels, winter tires on rims, power group, cruise control, CD/MP3 player, satellite radio & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $129 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this one gets away!

Vehicle Features

SATELLITE RADIO
SUNROOF
AUTOMATIC
REMOTE START
LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

