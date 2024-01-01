$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
FWD S - Heated Seats
2020 Nissan Rogue
FWD S - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MT4LC703286
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0702
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto!
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is FWD S. This Rogue S is ready to rock with LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, and heated front seats for comfort and convenience while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, MP3/WMA/CD playback, aux and USB inputs provide connectivity and entertainment. This Rogue also has some great safety features like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
Interior ambient lighting
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2020 Nissan Rogue