<p>Low low km only 112909 very Very clean inside and out and runs and drives excellent you will not be disappointed will have new brakes for certification price shown includes certification and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Erics Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between barrie and orillia at 5th line of Oro-Medonte </p>

2012 Ford Escape

112,909 KM

$10,698

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,698

+ taxes & licensing

112,909KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fmcu0d73ckb95802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Low low km only 112909 very Very clean inside and out and runs and drives excellent you will not be disappointed will have new brakes for certification price shown includes certification and 6 months 10,000km warranty feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between barrie and orillia at 5th line of Oro-Medonte 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Eric's Autos

Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

$10,698

+ taxes & licensing

Eric's Autos

705-487-2277

2012 Ford Escape