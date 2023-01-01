2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 8 , 5 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9782065

9782065 VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR182502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 248,563 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.