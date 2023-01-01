$CALL+ tax & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
248,563KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9782065
- VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR182502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4