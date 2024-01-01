$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 2WD
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 2WD
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,563KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1ZG2NR196802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R5008
- Mileage 83,563 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
2023 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE 19,290 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 129,845 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box 74,190 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan