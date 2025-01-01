$6,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Ford Focus
SEL
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6495 plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143See less
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Ford Focus