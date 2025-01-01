Menu
2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6495 plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 2011 Ford Focus

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
SEL

12177235

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6495 plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

