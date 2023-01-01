Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

165,030 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,030KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9591205
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC5C7169191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,030 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

