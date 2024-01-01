Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2013 Honda Pilot

193,325 KM

Details Description Features

$11,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1713221021
  2. 1713221025
  3. 1713221029
  4. 1713221033
  5. 1713221037
  6. 1713221044
  7. 1713221048
  8. 1713221052
  9. 1713221056
  10. 1713221060
  11. 1713221064
  12. 1713221068
  13. 1713221072
  14. 1713221076
  15. 1713221082
  16. 1713221086
  17. 1713221090
  18. 1713221094
  19. 1713221098
  20. 1713221102
  21. 1713221105
  22. 1713221110
  23. 1713221115
  24. 1713221121
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
193,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H53DB503649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,325 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 161,672 KM $14,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GS-7 SEATER-LOW KM-WARRANTY for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GS-7 SEATER-LOW KM-WARRANTY 143,916 KM $11,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volvo S60 AWD-T6 MODEL-LOW KM for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Volvo S60 AWD-T6 MODEL-LOW KM 132,720 KM $11,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Pilot