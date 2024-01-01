Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Reverse Camera, Tinted Glass, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels with Michelin Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and much more!   

Managers Notes: 
Affordable and reliable, this 2017 GMC Terrain is in excellent shape inside and out! Loaded with all the essential features! Local new car dealership trade-in, with only one previous owner and a clean Carfax Canada report! Dont wait until its gone! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as unfit which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.

2017 GMC Terrain

183,050 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE | Bluetooth | Cam | Alloys | Tinted & More!

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE | Bluetooth | Cam | Alloys | Tinted & More!

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKALMEK4H6353717

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,050 KM

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Reverse Camera, Tinted Glass, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels with Michelin Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
Affordable and reliable, this 2017 GMC Terrain is in excellent shape inside and out! Loaded with all the essential features! Local new car dealership trade-in, with only one previous owner and a clean Carfax Canada report! Don't wait until it's gone! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2017 GMC Terrain