2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

73,869 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium + | Leather | DVD | Nav | Cam | Alloys

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium + | Leather | DVD | Nav | Cam | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,869KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9962108
  • Stock #: 306
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR754491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 306
  • Mileage 73,869 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Factory DVD Player w/ Headsets, Full Stow & Go Seating, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Telescopic Steering, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rack, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
With an undeniable track record, Dodge continues to put out one of the most reliable minivans in the market, and this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is no exception. Loaded with all the features that matter and then some! Only one previous owner, Dodge dealer maintained its entire life and a clean Carfax Canada report, you just can't go wrong. The van is in pristine condition inside and out, don't miss it! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

