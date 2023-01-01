$28,995+ tax & licensing
905-576-8111
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium + | Leather | DVD | Nav | Cam | Alloys
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$28,995
- Listing ID: 9962108
- Stock #: 306
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR754491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Factory DVD Player w/ Headsets, Full Stow & Go Seating, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Telescopic Steering, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rack, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
With an undeniable track record, Dodge continues to put out one of the most reliable minivans in the market, and this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is no exception. Loaded with all the features that matter and then some! Only one previous owner, Dodge dealer maintained its entire life and a clean Carfax Canada report, you just can't go wrong. The van is in pristine condition inside and out, don't miss it! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
