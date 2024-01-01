Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>1367 LABRIE AVE </p><p>6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 2.0 4 CYLINDER, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

172,542 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0 4 CYL/POWER GROUP/172K

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0 4 CYL/POWER GROUP/172K

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1708370400
  2. 1708370400
  3. 1708370400
  4. 1708370400
  5. 1708370400
  6. 1708370400
  7. 1708370400
  8. 1708370353
  9. 1708370353
  10. 1708370400
  11. 1708370400
  12. 1708370400
  13. 1708370352
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
172,542KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWDK7AJ1BM083947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,542 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 2.0 4 CYLINDER, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, A/C, POWER GROUP, 2.0L, 201KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, A/C, POWER GROUP, 2.0L, 201KM 201,315 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Sentra AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, 1 OWNER, 120 KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, 1 OWNER, 120 KM 120,613 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5, MANUAL, 1 OWNER, 103 KMS, POWER GROUP, ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5, MANUAL, 1 OWNER, 103 KMS, POWER GROUP, ALLOYS 103,825 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Jetta