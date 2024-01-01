$6,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0 4 CYL/POWER GROUP/172K
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0 4 CYL/POWER GROUP/172K
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,542 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 2.0 4 CYLINDER, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Email Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-744-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090