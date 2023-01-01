Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

139,923 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9494131
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA0EG212423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,923 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Parking Distance Sensors
Satellite Radio
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

