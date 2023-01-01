2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 9 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9494131

9494131 VIN: 5XYZUDLA0EG212423

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,923 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Windows Sunroof Safety Parking Distance Sensors Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.