$12,680+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth
2014 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$12,680
+ taxes & licensing
127,290KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3AP7EN256063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $13060 - Our Price is just $12680!
This Nissan Altima is a top choice among family sedans delivering excellent fuel economy and a rare blend of comfort and agility. This 2014 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2014 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 127,290 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $307.54 with $0 down for 24 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$12,680
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2014 Nissan Altima