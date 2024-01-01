Menu
<b>Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors!</b><br> <br> Compare at $16534 - Our Live Market Price is just $15898! <br> <br> This Toyota Camry is one of the best values in hybrids. This 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid is one of the most popular mid-sized sedans in North America. Its the most sensible choice for shoppers focused on value, efficiency, and comfort. The Camry has always been known for smooth comfort but, while it may surprise some, the 2014 Hybrid version is more than just merely competent in getting down the road, even when the pavement has a lot of twists and turns. The 2014 Camry delivers a better ride than past models, with handling and response that would likely amaze and delight previous owners. Along with the commendable ride and handling, the 2014 Camry also gets high marks for its quiet interior. Add it all up, and the Camry Hybrid no longer has to be considered for its utilitarian and resale values alone. This sedan has 119,864 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$185.73</b> with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

2014 Toyota Camry