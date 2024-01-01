$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Navigation
2016 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
168,891KM
Used
VIN JTMDJREV2GD015478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
From its sleek front fascia down to its tailgate, RAV4 Hybrid lets you hit the road with sporty, dynamic style. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is the compact SUV you've been waiting for. Striking in design and packed with advanced tech and safety features, the RAV4 Hybrid boasts even more power than its conventionally powered siblings, all while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency just 7.2L/100km (city/highway combined). For a dynamic and fun All-Wheel-Drive experience that accepts no compromises, this 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is truly the best of both worlds.This SUV has 168,891 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is Limited. The Limited package offers everything you want in a Hybrid vehicle. Its features a built-in navigation system, stylish 18 inch aluminum wheels, a larger 7 inch touch screen display, SiriusXM radio, bluetooth capability for your smart phone, a dynamic backup camera, SofTex leather seat, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, forward and rear collision alert, LED headlights plus many more luxurious features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
