Alloy Wheels

Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Air Conditioning

Power Windows

Power Locks

Navigation
back up camera

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

140,300 KM

Details Description

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

S

Watch This Vehicle

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Contact Seller

140,300KM
Used
VIN 3VW2B7AJ7HM382374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 140,300 KM

Vehicle Description



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

