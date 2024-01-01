Menu
The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring (VIN: 2HKRW2H95JH111801) is a top-tier compact SUV offering a blend of comfort, advanced technology, and stylish design. Turbocharged 1.5L 4-cylinder engine Turbocharged 1.5L 4-cylinder engine All-wheel drive capability
Leather-trimmed interior 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen
Honda Sensing suite for safety Power-adjustable driver's seat Hands-free power tailgate
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring delivers a compelling combination of performance, safety features, and technological amenities, making it a well-rounded choice in the compact SUV segment.

2018 Honda CR-V

149,200 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H95JH111801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring (VIN: 2HKRW2H95JH111801) is a top-tier compact SUV offering a blend of comfort, advanced technology, and stylish design.

  • Turbocharged 1.5L 4-cylinder engine
  • All-wheel drive capability
  • Leather-trimmed interior
  • 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen
  • Honda Sensing suite for safety
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Hands-free power tailgate
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring delivers a compelling combination of performance, safety features, and technological amenities, making it a well-rounded choice in the compact SUV segment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2018 Honda CR-V