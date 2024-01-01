$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,200 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring (VIN: 2HKRW2H95JH111801) is a top-tier compact SUV offering a blend of comfort, advanced technology, and stylish design.
- Turbocharged 1.5L 4-cylinder engine
- All-wheel drive capability
- Leather-trimmed interior
- 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen
- Honda Sensing suite for safety
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Hands-free power tailgate
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
The 2018 Honda CR-V Touring delivers a compelling combination of performance, safety features, and technological amenities, making it a well-rounded choice in the compact SUV segment.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
