2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport - Uconnect
VIN 1C4HJXDGXKW671532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps!
4 doors means you can fit your whole family, Wrangler means it can get your family anywhere. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport. This 4 door Wrangler Unlimited Sport has a lot of modern features. It comes with a rear view camera, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, heated power side mirrors, Uconnect 3 with 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, and 8 speakers makes this Wrangler worthy of daily driving. Factory skid plates, a unique tool kit, two front tow hooks, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels make sure you manage any road you come across. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXDGXKW671532.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
4x4
Trail Rated
UConnect
2019 Jeep Wrangler