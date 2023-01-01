Menu
Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, LED Headlamp, LED Fog Lamp, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio

Compare at $47370 - Our Price is just $45990!

Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready to get you there with style! This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 69,581 kms. It's ocean blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Willys. This Willy's Wrangler brings gloss black bumpers and grille accents, exclusive Moab black aluminum wheels and hood decals, LED lighting, and MOPAR floormats for minimalist style that lets the Wrangler's performance speak for itself. That performance comes from skid plates to protect your undercarriage, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, and an upgraded Rubicon suspension. To keep up with modern technology, you get Uconnect 3 with 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, 8 speakers, rear view camera, and steering wheel audio and cruise control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXDGXLW289583.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $175.75 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2020 Jeep Wrangler