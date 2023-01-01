Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

61,077 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1698770951
  2. 1698770951
  3. 1698770951
  4. 1698770951
  5. 1698770951
  6. 1698770951
  7. 1698770951
  8. 1698770951
  9. 1698770951
  10. 1698770951
  11. 1698770951
  12. 1698770951
  13. 1698770951
  14. 1698770951
  15. 1698770951
  16. 1698770951
  17. 1698770951
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,077KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610109
  • VIN: 3VWN57BU8KM097770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GO2 Auto

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 61,077 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler W...
 122,702 KM
$27,997 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 130,002 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory