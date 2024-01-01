Menu
Its hard to top our 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD thats a terrific choice for modern adventures in Sonic Gray Pearl! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder generating 190hp connected to a CVT for easy capability. This trendsetting All Wheel Drive SUV also returns approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway with composed handling and a comfortable ride youll appreciate just about everywhere. In addition, youll garner attention with our CR-Vs sculpted, distinctive design plus LED lighting, fog lamps, a power sunroof, a hands-free tailgate, and bold machine-finished alloy wheels. Youll love spending time in our Tourings premium cabin that keeps you comfortable with leather heated power front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, pushbutton ignition, remote start, and Hondas Smart Entry/Walk Away Lock system. Added convenience comes from ample cargo space and advanced technology, including a 7-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and a nine-speaker sound system. Honda lives up to its impressive reputation for safety with sophisticated features such as a multi-angle rearview camera, automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, and more. Take home our CR-V Touring to see what all the fuss is about! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

46,215 KM

Details Description Features

Touring

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-1555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,215KM
VIN 2HKRW2H98LH240845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M9672
  • Mileage 46,215 KM

Vehicle Description

It's hard to top our 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD that's a terrific choice for modern adventures in Sonic Gray Pearl! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder generating 190hp connected to a CVT for easy capability. This trendsetting All Wheel Drive SUV also returns approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway with composed handling and a comfortable ride you'll appreciate just about everywhere. In addition, you'll garner attention with our CR-V's sculpted, distinctive design plus LED lighting, fog lamps, a power sunroof, a hands-free tailgate, and bold machine-finished alloy wheels. You'll love spending time in our Touring's premium cabin that keeps you comfortable with leather heated power front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, pushbutton ignition, remote start, and Honda's Smart Entry/Walk Away Lock system. Added convenience comes from ample cargo space and advanced technology, including a 7-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and a nine-speaker sound system. Honda lives up to its impressive reputation for safety with sophisticated features such as a multi-angle rearview camera, automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, and more. Take home our CR-V Touring to see what all the fuss is about! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-1555

