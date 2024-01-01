$36,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Barrhaven Ford
555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-1555
Certified
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Gray
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M9672
- Mileage 46,215 KM
Vehicle Description
It's hard to top our 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD that's a terrific choice for modern adventures in Sonic Gray Pearl! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder generating 190hp connected to a CVT for easy capability. This trendsetting All Wheel Drive SUV also returns approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway with composed handling and a comfortable ride you'll appreciate just about everywhere. In addition, you'll garner attention with our CR-V's sculpted, distinctive design plus LED lighting, fog lamps, a power sunroof, a hands-free tailgate, and bold machine-finished alloy wheels. You'll love spending time in our Touring's premium cabin that keeps you comfortable with leather heated power front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, pushbutton ignition, remote start, and Honda's Smart Entry/Walk Away Lock system. Added convenience comes from ample cargo space and advanced technology, including a 7-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and a nine-speaker sound system. Honda lives up to its impressive reputation for safety with sophisticated features such as a multi-angle rearview camera, automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, and more. Take home our CR-V Touring to see what all the fuss is about! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
Barrhaven Ford
