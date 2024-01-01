$49,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE Tech Package
2022 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE Tech Package
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
79,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTMGB3FV4ND095126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,507 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 115,691 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger XLE Hybrid 38,092 KM $53,998 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 F Sport 87,633 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2022 Toyota RAV4