2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID LOW KMS | 7-PASS | XLE| SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER |
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240069
- Mileage 16,278 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! 7-PASSENGER XLE AWD W/ SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA AND 18-INCH ALLOYS!! Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, tri-zone climate control, rear sunshades, wireless charger and more!!!
