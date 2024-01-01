Menu
LOW KMS!! 7-PASSENGER XLE AWD W/ SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA AND 18-INCH ALLOYS!! Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, tri-zone climate control, rear sunshades, wireless charger and more!!!

2023 Toyota Highlander

16,278 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LOW KMS | 7-PASS | XLE| SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER |

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LOW KMS | 7-PASS | XLE| SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER |

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,278KM
Used
VIN 5TDKBRCH9PS583586

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240069
  • Mileage 16,278 KM

LOW KMS!! 7-PASSENGER XLE AWD W/ SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA AND 18-INCH ALLOYS!! Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, tri-zone climate control, rear sunshades, wireless charger and more!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Toyota Highlander