$60,898+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited - Hybrid
2023 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited - Hybrid
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$60,898
+ taxes & licensing
28,087KM
Used
VIN 5TDEBRCH5PS111284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0321A
- Mileage 28,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof!
Compare at $63334 - Our Live Market Price is just $60898!
No matter where youre travelling, nothing will take you there like the Highlander. This 2023 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2023 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This SUV has 28,087 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Hybrid Limited. This Highlander Hybrid Limited impresses, with an efficient powertrain, genuine leather seating upholstery, a sonorous 11-speaker JBL Clari-Fi audio system, inbuilt navigation, heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory seats, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, an express open/close dual-panel sunroof with a power sunshade, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Safety features include front and rear sonar parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, evasive steering assist, and even more. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry, front fog lamps, roof rack rails, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$60,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2023 Toyota Highlander