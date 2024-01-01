Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

14,290 KM

Details Features

$41,997.50

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$41,997.50

+ taxes & licensing

14,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFV1PW153801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # E9802
  • Mileage 14,290 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

