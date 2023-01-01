Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Chevrolet Malibu for Sale in Ottawa, ON

Showing 1-16 of 16
Used 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Brockville, ON

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LS
$28,999
+ tax & lic
47,413KM
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT
$26,995
+ tax & lic
76,658KM
GO2 Auto

Ottawa, ON

Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN 1LT for sale in Orléans, ON

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN 1LT
$33,333
+ tax & lic
11,123KM
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orléans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Kanata, ON

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT
$27,888
+ tax & lic
50,145KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT for sale in Stittsville, ON

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LT
$18,955
+ tax & lic
138,000KM
Orr Motors

Stittsville, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT for sale in Kemptville, ON

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT
$41,279
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Kemptville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT - Remote Start - Android Auto for sale in Orleans, ON

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Remote Start - Android Auto
$19,000
+ tax & lic
117,508KM
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT
$40,921
+ tax & lic
10KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT
$29,499
+ tax & lic
73,211KM
The Car Club

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT - OnStar for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT - OnStar
Sale
$40,981
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT
$19,495
+ tax & lic
125,455KM
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Morrisburg, ON

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT
$20,969
+ tax & lic
95,871KM
Strader Motor Sales

Morrisburg, ON

Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Cornwall, ON

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LS
Sale
$23,000
+ tax & lic
19,100KM
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Cornwall, ON

Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT, PANORAMIC, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, 124 KM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, PANORAMIC, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, 124 KM
$15,900
+ tax & lic
125,246KM
Rony's Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LOADED!
Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
141,916KM
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Arnprior, ON

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LT
$CALL
+ tax & lic
18,371KM
Arnprior Chrysler

Arnprior, ON

Buy From Home Options