Filter Results
New and Used Kia Soul for Sale in Ottawa, ON
Showing 1-8 of 8
2016 Kia Soul
SX Luxury - Sunroof - Navigation - $139 B/W
$16,999
133,650KM
Myers Automotive Group
Nepean, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Kia Soul
GT-LINE Limited IVT
$29,995
30,421KM
Kia on Hunt Club
Nepean, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Kia Soul
LX+ - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $80.64 /Wk
$16,490
95,013KM
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Kia Soul
LX BLUETOOTH. POWER GROUP. A/C.
$18,795
46,858KM
MyCar.ca Ottawa
Richmond, ON
Buy From Home Options