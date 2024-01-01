$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Kia Soul
LX
2014 Kia Soul
LX
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJN2A29E7050623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Soul EX model comes with 4 brand new winter tires already installed ready for winter. Absolutely imaculate condition drives amazing. It's only a 1.6L so a real gas miser. Great for a student to save on fuel. It's fully certified and ready for sale. Free licence plates and registration. You only pay for the car and taxes we have no hidden fees. For a test drive please call us for an appointment at 7057680468
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Deals On Wheels
2012 Fiat 500 Lounge 0 KM $9,850 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra S 150,000 KM $9,850 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST 212,000 KM $12,850 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Deals On Wheels
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Call Dealer
705-768-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2014 Kia Soul