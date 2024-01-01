Menu
<div>2014 Kia Soul EX model comes with 4 brand new winter tires already installed ready for winter. Absolutely imaculate condition drives amazing. Its only a 1.6L so a real gas miser. Great for a student to save on fuel. Its fully certified and ready for sale. Free licence plates and registration. You only pay for the car and taxes we have no hidden fees. For a test drive please call us for an appointment at 7057680468</div>

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Used
146,000KM
VIN KNDJN2A29E7050623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Soul EX model comes with 4 brand new winter tires already installed ready for winter. Absolutely imaculate condition drives amazing. It's only a 1.6L so a real gas miser. Great for a student to save on fuel. It's fully certified and ready for sale. Free licence plates and registration. You only pay for the car and taxes we have no hidden fees. For a test drive please call us for an appointment at 7057680468

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

