<p>Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and capability with this sleek 2020 Kia Sorento LX, now available at LuckyDog Motors. This black beauty boasts a spacious and luxurious interior, perfect for families on the go or adventurers seeking an exciting ride. With its powerful 2.4L engine and all-wheel drive, the Sorento delivers confident handling and a smooth ride, no matter the road conditions.</p><p>This well-maintained SUV has only 103,128 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Step inside and enjoy a host of features designed to enhance your comfort and entertainment. Stay warm and cozy in the heated seats and steering wheel, while enjoying the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry. The Sorento also offers a rearview camera for added safety and a suite of advanced technology features including Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, keeping you connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p><strong>Sizzle Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, rain or shine.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start & Keyless Entry:</strong> Experience the convenience of modern technology.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety during your daily commute.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Stay entertained with a vast selection of music, news, and sports channels.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

103,128 KM

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5XYPGDA33LG677715

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,128 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

