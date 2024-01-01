$23,511+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$23,511
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and capability with this sleek 2020 Kia Sorento LX, now available at LuckyDog Motors. This black beauty boasts a spacious and luxurious interior, perfect for families on the go or adventurers seeking an exciting ride. With its powerful 2.4L engine and all-wheel drive, the Sorento delivers confident handling and a smooth ride, no matter the road conditions.
This well-maintained SUV has only 103,128 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Step inside and enjoy a host of features designed to enhance your comfort and entertainment. Stay warm and cozy in the heated seats and steering wheel, while enjoying the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry. The Sorento also offers a rearview camera for added safety and a suite of advanced technology features including Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, keeping you connected and entertained on every journey.
Sizzle Features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, rain or shine.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Push Button Start & Keyless Entry: Experience the convenience of modern technology.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety during your daily commute.
- SiriusXM Radio: Stay entertained with a vast selection of music, news, and sports channels.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
