ad: buy_header
New and Used Kia Soul for Sale in Ontario
Showing 1-50 of 205
2020 Kia Soul
GT-LINE Limited IVT
$23,800 + tax & lic
92,893KM
Inferno Red
2018 Kia Soul
LX Auto w/Backup Cam
Sale
$9,500 + tax & lic
153,163KM
Grey
1st Auto Group
Etobicoke, ON
ad: buy_incontent_1
2018 Kia Soul
EX Clean Car - No Accident
$13,990 + tax & lic
130,982KM
Gray
The Cars Factory
Scarborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Kia Soul
EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
$17,990 + tax & lic
106,940KM
Red
Clutch
Toronto, ON
ad: buy_incontent_2
2019 Kia Soul
EX
$14,999 + tax & lic
108,731KM
White
Lakeshore Auto
Tilbury, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Kia Soul
EX
$8,988 + tax & lic
178,004KM
Ice Silver
Brian Cullen Motors
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Kia Soul
EX | LOW KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT
$21,827 + tax & lic
34,598KM
Snow White Pearl
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
ad: buy_incontent_3
2021 Kia Soul
EX Heated Seats & Steering, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera & More !
$21,998 + tax & lic
69,000KM
Blue
2021 Kia Soul
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
$20,990 + tax & lic
48,329KM
Black
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2021 Kia Soul
EX *HEATED SEATS*
$19,950 + tax & lic
86,634KM
Black
Quality Car Sales
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_4
2021 Kia Soul
EX+ Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$20,488 + tax & lic
88,405KM
White
2021 Kia Soul
EX+ Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$19,998 + tax & lic
89,550KM
White
2019 Kia Soul
EX+ Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$20,988 + tax & lic
38,000KM
Red
2015 Kia Soul
EX+ | CLEAN CARPROOF | ONE OWNER | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS
$13,495 + tax & lic
85,168KM
Black
Zinkon Motors
Pickering, ON
ad: buy_incontent_5
2020 Kia Soul
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
$15,990 + tax & lic
42,696KM
White
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2014 Kia Soul
5DR WGN AUTO SX
$9,995 + tax & lic
109,690KM
Silver
Kia on Hunt Club
Nepean, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
2014 Kia Soul
EX Gas Miser
$8,850 + tax & lic
146,000KM
White
Deals On Wheels
Peterborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Kia Soul
EX AT
$19,629 + tax & lic
54,053KM
2025 Kia Soul
GT-Line Limited
$33,839 + tax & lic
10KM
Snow White Pearl
ad: buy_incontent_5
2022 Kia Soul
EX
$19,498 + tax & lic
56,000KM
Blue
Top Gun Auto Sales
Baltimore, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Kia Soul
EX HEATED SEATS CLEAN! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$11,995 + tax & lic
136,329KM
Titanium Metallic
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Kia Soul
5DR WGN AUTO SX
$10,999 + tax & lic
176,595KM
Green
AutoBerry Canada
Woodbridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Kia Soul
SX Luxury Sport
$16,150 + tax & lic
80,173KM
Inferno Red
ad: buy_incontent_5
2017 Kia Soul
EX Premium Sunroof Leather Seats
$15,857 + tax & lic
87,083KM
White
Kia of Timmins
Timmins, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Kia Soul
$9,999 + tax & lic
95,161KM
Titanium Metallic
Algoma Chrysler Inc.
Spragge, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
2019 Kia Soul
EX TECH AUTO LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA
$16,990 + tax & lic
147,996KM
White
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Kia Soul
EV CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$16,995 + tax & lic
50,510KM
Black
Auto Moto of Ontario
Burlington, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
2020 Kia Soul
EX (**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**LANE ASSIST**REVERSE CAMERA**SUNROOF**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**IDLE STOP&GO**USB**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)
$19,749 + tax & lic
40,008KM
Blue
My Motors.ca
Tillsonburg, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Kia Soul
EX ~Heated Seats ~Bluetooth ~Alloy Wheels ~A/C
$12,990 + tax & lic
97,279KM
Alien Metallic
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore
Barrie, ON
ad: buy_incontent_5
2025 Kia Soul
EX+
$28,501.50 + tax & lic
15KM
White
Hudson's Listowel Kia
Listowel, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Kia Soul
EX AT
$16,443 + tax & lic
103,303KM
ad: buy_incontent_5
2020 Kia Soul
EX Heated Steering + Seats,CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels
$18,988 + tax & lic
89,700KM
Blue
2020 Kia Soul
EX Heated Steering + Seats, Rear Camera, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, New Tires
$18,988 + tax & lic
85,600KM
Red