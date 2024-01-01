Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive
ad: buy_header

New and Used Kia Soul for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 205
Used 2020 Kia Soul GT-LINE Limited IVT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2020 Kia Soul

GT-LINE Limited IVT
$23,800 + tax & lic
92,893KM
Inferno Red
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Soul LX Auto w/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2018 Kia Soul

LX Auto w/Backup Cam
Sale
$9,500 + tax & lic
153,163KM
Grey
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2016 Kia Soul EX - CERTIFIED for sale in Komoka, ON

2016 Kia Soul

EX - CERTIFIED
$12,995 + tax & lic
157,075KM
Red
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2013 Kia Soul 4U for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Kia Soul

4U
$8,995 + tax & lic
195,000KM
Grey
GC Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_1
Used 2017 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO EX for sale in Burlington, ON

2017 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO EX
$12,000 + tax & lic
129,000KM
Blue
Montague Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2014 Kia Soul for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Kia Soul

$8,900 + tax & lic
127,200KM
Blue
Mat's Auto Sales

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX Clean Car - No Accident for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Kia Soul

EX Clean Car - No Accident
$13,990 + tax & lic
130,982KM
Gray
The Cars Factory

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Kia Soul

EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
$17,990 + tax & lic
106,940KM
Red
Clutch

Toronto, ON

ad: buy_incontent_2
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX for sale in Tilbury, ON

2019 Kia Soul

EX
$14,999 + tax & lic
108,731KM
White
Lakeshore Auto

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Soul EX for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Kia Soul

EX
$8,988 + tax & lic
178,004KM
Ice Silver
Brian Cullen Motors

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Kia Soul EX for sale in Midland, ON

2017 Kia Soul

EX
$15,995 + tax & lic
89,666KM
White
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2021 Kia Soul EX | LOW KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Kia Soul

EX | LOW KMS! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT
$21,827 + tax & lic
34,598KM
Snow White Pearl
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

ad: buy_incontent_3
Used 2012 Kia Soul for sale in London, ON

2012 Kia Soul

$9,998 + tax & lic
130,811KM
Brown
Empire Auto Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX Heated Seats & Steering, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera & More ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats & Steering, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera & More !
$21,998 + tax & lic
69,000KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Kia Soul

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
$20,990 + tax & lic
48,329KM
Black
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Kia Soul EX *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Kia Soul

EX *HEATED SEATS*
$19,950 + tax & lic
86,634KM
Black
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_4
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX+ Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Kia Soul

EX+ Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$20,488 + tax & lic
88,405KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Kia Soul EX+ Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Kia Soul

EX+ Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$19,998 + tax & lic
89,550KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX+ Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Kia Soul

EX+ Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$20,988 + tax & lic
38,000KM
Red
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Soul EX+ | CLEAN CARPROOF | ONE OWNER | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS for sale in Pickering, ON

2015 Kia Soul

EX+ | CLEAN CARPROOF | ONE OWNER | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS
$13,495 + tax & lic
85,168KM
Black
Zinkon Motors

Pickering, ON

ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Kia Soul

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
$15,990 + tax & lic
42,696KM
White
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Kia Soul for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Kia Soul

$20,888 + tax & lic
70,970KM
Red
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Kingston, ON

Used 2014 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO SX for sale in Nepean, ON

2014 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO SX
$9,995 + tax & lic
109,690KM
Silver
Kia on Hunt Club

Nepean, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Soul LX for sale in St. Jacobs, ON

2014 Kia Soul

LX
SOLD
167,049KM
White
Mose Martins Garage Limited

St. Jacobs, ON

ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2014 Kia Soul EX-ECO for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Kia Soul

EX-ECO
Sale
$6,999 + tax & lic
169,985KM
Black
AutoSmarto

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Kia Soul EX Gas Miser for sale in Peterborough, ON

2014 Kia Soul

EX Gas Miser
$8,850 + tax & lic
146,000KM
White
Deals On Wheels

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX AT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2019 Kia Soul

EX AT
$19,629 + tax & lic
54,053KM
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2025 Kia Soul GT-Line Limited for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2025 Kia Soul

GT-Line Limited
$33,839 + tax & lic
10KM
Snow White Pearl
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX for sale in Baltimore, ON

2022 Kia Soul

EX
$19,498 + tax & lic
56,000KM
Blue
Top Gun Auto Sales

Baltimore, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Soul EX HEATED SEATS CLEAN! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2015 Kia Soul

EX HEATED SEATS CLEAN! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$11,995 + tax & lic
136,329KM
Titanium Metallic
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO SX for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2015 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO SX
$10,999 + tax & lic
176,595KM
Green
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Kia Soul SX Luxury Sport for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury Sport
$16,150 + tax & lic
80,173KM
Inferno Red
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2017 Kia Soul EX Premium Sunroof Leather Seats for sale in Timmins, ON

2017 Kia Soul

EX Premium Sunroof Leather Seats
$15,857 + tax & lic
87,083KM
White
Kia of Timmins

Timmins, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Sarnia, ON

2019 Kia Soul

EX+
$19,680 + tax & lic
84,537KM
Dark Grey
Payless Automart

Sarnia, ON

Used 2021 Kia Soul EX IVT for sale in Windsor, ON

2021 Kia Soul

EX IVT
$22,900 + tax & lic
46,184KM
Red
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2014 Kia Soul for sale in Spragge, ON

2014 Kia Soul

$9,999 + tax & lic
95,161KM
Titanium Metallic
Algoma Chrysler Inc.

Spragge, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX TECH AUTO LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2019 Kia Soul

EX TECH AUTO LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA
$16,990 + tax & lic
147,996KM
White
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Kia Soul 2U for sale in Cobourg, ON

2011 Kia Soul

2U
$7,799 + tax & lic
123,982KM
Blue
True North Auto Brokers

Cobourg, ON

Used 2012 Kia Soul for sale in Gloucester, ON

2012 Kia Soul

Sale
$7,995 + tax & lic
89,899KM
Red
Prodigy Auto

Gloucester, ON

Used 2018 Kia Soul EV CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON

2018 Kia Soul

EV CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$16,995 + tax & lic
50,510KM
Black
Auto Moto of Ontario

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2013 Kia Soul 2u Auto for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Kia Soul

2u Auto
Sale
$6,999 + tax & lic
140,800KM
Red
Why Buy New Motors

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO LX for sale in North York, ON

2015 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO LX
$4,500 + tax & lic
242,230KM
Grey
Epic Auto Trader

North York, ON

Used 2020 Kia Soul EX (**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**LANE ASSIST**REVERSE CAMERA**SUNROOF**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**IDLE STOP&GO**USB**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2020 Kia Soul

EX (**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**LANE ASSIST**REVERSE CAMERA**SUNROOF**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**IDLE STOP&GO**USB**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)
$19,749 + tax & lic
40,008KM
Blue
My Motors.ca

Tillsonburg, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Kia Soul EX ~Heated Seats ~Bluetooth ~Alloy Wheels ~A/C for sale in Barrie, ON

2014 Kia Soul

EX ~Heated Seats ~Bluetooth ~Alloy Wheels ~A/C
$12,990 + tax & lic
97,279KM
Alien Metallic
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Barrie, ON

ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX for sale in Milton, ON

2019 Kia Soul

EX
$12,950 + tax & lic
156,352KM
Black
Reliance Auto Inc

Milton, ON

New 2025 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Listowel, ON

2025 Kia Soul

EX+
$28,501.50 + tax & lic
15KM
White
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Listowel, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX AT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2018 Kia Soul

EX AT
$16,443 + tax & lic
103,303KM
Cardinal Kia

Niagara Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Soul for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Kia Soul

$20,888 + tax & lic
70,970KM
Red
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX Heated Steering + Seats,CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Kia Soul

EX Heated Steering + Seats,CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels
$18,988 + tax & lic
89,700KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX Heated Steering + Seats, Rear Camera, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, New Tires for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Kia Soul

EX Heated Steering + Seats, Rear Camera, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, New Tires
$18,988 + tax & lic
85,600KM
Red
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options