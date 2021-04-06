2017 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 6 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6903318

6903318 Stock #: 21134A

21134A VIN: 1C4BJWEG0HL703011

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,650 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.