2017 Jeep Wrangler

53,650 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hinton Dodge Chrysler

877-251-2405

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Hinton Dodge Chrysler

110 Ewart Ave, Perth, ON K7H 3C8

877-251-2405

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6903318
  • Stock #: 21134A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0HL703011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Air, Power Windows, Doorlocks, Mirrors, Navigation, Cruise, Tilt Steering with Mounted Controls, Uconnect, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, AM/FM//MP3/ Player, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Two Tops and Much More. Come in Today and Drive It Away. Right Here at Hinton Dodge, Right on Highway 7 & Right on the Price..... Friendly Onsite Financing Available.

WE ARE OPEN TO SERVE YOU SAFELY! FRIENDLY, NO PRESSURE SALES TEAM AND A GREAT SELECTION!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Hinton Dodge Chrysler

Hinton Dodge Chrysler

110 Ewart Ave, Perth, ON K7H 3C8

