Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

47,733 KM

Details Features

$38,050

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,050

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9412585
  2. 9412585
  3. 9412585
  4. 9412585
  5. 9412585
  6. 9412585
  7. 9412585
  8. 9412585
  9. 9412585
  10. 9412585
  11. 9412585
  12. 9412585
  13. 9412585
  14. 9412585
  15. 9412585
  16. 9412585
  17. 9412585
  18. 9412585
  19. 9412585
  20. 9412585
  21. 9412585
  22. 9412585
  23. 9412585
  24. 9412585
  25. 9412585
  26. 9412585
  27. 9412585
  28. 9412585
Contact Seller

$38,050

+ taxes & licensing

47,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9412585
  • Stock #: 92512A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H80KH111181

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92512A
  • Mileage 47,733 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2013 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 94,463 KM
$15,450 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note
 111,046 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue
151,230 KM
$9,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory