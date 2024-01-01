2012 Toyota Corolla

Menu
<p>LE WITH SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! REMOTE KEY ! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO</p><p>CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY</p><p>TOYOTA COROLLA, GOES FOREVER AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p><p> </p>

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
184,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE4CC774609

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Toyota Corolla