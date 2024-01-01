2015 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle</p> <p>- White on Black interior S Trim</p> <p>- 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Engine @340hp @339 Torque</p> <p>- 7 Speed Automatic Transmission PDK</p> <p>- Porsche Active Suspension Management(PASM) with AWD</p> <p> </p> <p>Porsche Build Sheet:</p> <p>BASE Macan S</p> <p>0Q White</p> <p>1N3 Power Steering Plus</p> <p>1NP Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest</p> <p>3S1 Aluminum Roof Rails</p> <p>3X1 Ski bag</p> <p>3Y4 Mechanical sunscreen for rear side windows</p> <p>6H1 Sideblades, plastic in car colour</p> <p>7X8 Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear</p> <p>8G1 Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)</p> <p>8X1 Headlight cleaning system</p> <p>9JB Smoker package</p> <p>9VL BOSE® Surround Sound System</p> <p>C6X 19-inch Macan Design wheel</p> <p>G1D Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)</p> <p>PE5 14-way Power Seats with Memory Package</p> <p>PJ1 Infotainment Package</p> <p>PJ3 Premium Package Plus</p> <p>QR5 Sport Chrono Package i.c.w. PCM</p> <p>VK Black leather interior</p> <p> </p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2015 Porsche Macan

151,966 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11228504
  2. 11228504
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,966KM
Used
VIN WP1AB2A5XFLB50837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B50837
  • Mileage 151,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


- White on Black interior S Trim


- 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Engine @340hp @339 Torque


- 7 Speed Automatic Transmission PDK


- Porsche Active Suspension Management(PASM) with AWD


 


Porsche Build Sheet:


BASE Macan S


0Q White


1N3 Power Steering Plus


1NP Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest


3S1 Aluminum Roof Rails


3X1 Ski bag


3Y4 Mechanical sunscreen for rear side windows


6H1 Sideblades, plastic in car colour


7X8 Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear


8G1 Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)


8X1 Headlight cleaning system


9JB Smoker package


9VL BOSE® Surround Sound System


C6X 19-inch Macan Design wheel


G1D Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)


PE5 14-way Power Seats with Memory Package


PJ1 Infotainment Package


PJ3 Premium Package Plus


QR5 Sport Chrono Package i.c.w. PCM


VK Black leather interior


 


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN 328I XDRIVE AWD SULEV for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN 328I XDRIVE AWD SULEV 124,399 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Porsche Macan AWD 4dr S for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Porsche Macan AWD 4dr S 133,504 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD 147,765 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Macan