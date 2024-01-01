$29,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Porsche Macan
AWD 4dr S
Location
Pickering Auto Lab
1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5
905-839-6000
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B50837
- Mileage 151,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle
- White on Black interior S Trim
- 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Engine @340hp @339 Torque
- 7 Speed Automatic Transmission PDK
- Porsche Active Suspension Management(PASM) with AWD
Porsche Build Sheet:
BASE Macan S
0Q White
1N3 Power Steering Plus
1NP Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest
3S1 Aluminum Roof Rails
3X1 Ski bag
3Y4 Mechanical sunscreen for rear side windows
6H1 Sideblades, plastic in car colour
7X8 Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear
8G1 Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
8X1 Headlight cleaning system
9JB Smoker package
9VL BOSE® Surround Sound System
C6X 19-inch Macan Design wheel
G1D Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
PE5 14-way Power Seats with Memory Package
PJ1 Infotainment Package
PJ3 Premium Package Plus
QR5 Sport Chrono Package i.c.w. PCM
VK Black leather interior
At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family
