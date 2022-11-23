2021 Mazda CX-5

$38,488 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9352390

9352390 Stock #: M1120609

M1120609 VIN: JM3KFBDM5M1120609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # M1120609

Mileage 60,774 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,All Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.